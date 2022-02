Ireland ramp up their preparations today for Saturday's Six Nations trip to France.

Head coach Andy Farrell will be hoping no one else joins Keith Earls and Rob Herring on the absentee list.

Earls' hamstring injury rules him out of travelling to Paris, while Herring has a calf problem and his place in the squad has gone to Connacht's Dave Heffernan.

France have called up uncapped Lyon out-half Leo Berdeu in place of injured centre Jonathan Danty.