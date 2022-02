Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has praised the 'determination' shown by his team to qualify for the T-20 Cricket World Cup.

The boys in green secured their place at the finals in Australia with a 56-run win against Oman this afternoon.

Gareth Delany again impressed with the bat, notching 47 runs from 32 balls, as Ireland set a chase total of 165 before bowling out their opponents with nine balls to spare.