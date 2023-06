Ireland have been promoted having finished top of Division 3 at the European Team Championships.

The mixed 4-by-400 relay team finished off a fine week in Poland with victory today.

There were also wins today for Sophie O’Sullivan in the women’s 15-hundred metres, Ruby Millet in the women’s long jump Eric Favors in the men’s shot put, David Cussen in the men’s high jump, and Mark Smyth in the men’s 200-metres.