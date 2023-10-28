Advertisement
Sport

Ireland promoted

Oct 28, 2023 17:23 By radiokerrysport
Ireland promoted
Ireland’s women are the W-X-V-3 champions for 2023.

Scott Bemand's side came from behind late on to beat Spain by 15 points to 13 in their final game in Dubai.

That victory secures promotion to the second tier for next season.

