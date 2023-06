Ireland's women play their second one-day international with the West Indies this afternoon.

Ireland are hoping to level the series after a 58-run defeat on Monday.

Play gets underway in St. Lucia at 2.30.

The second Ashes Test begins at Lord's this morning.

Australia lead the series following their dramatic victory at Edgbaston last time out.

Play is due to get underway at the home of cricket at 11am.