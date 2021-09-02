Ireland Pick Up The Pieces After Heartbreaking Loss To Portugal

Irish fans are still recovering after last nights last minute defeat to Portugal.

Gavin Bazunu saved an early penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, before John Egan headed Ireland into the lead just before half time.

Stephen Kenny's men held out until the 89th minute when Ronaldo headed home an equaliser before scoring another header in stoppage time.

Advertisement

The Man United forward is now the all time record goalscorer in international football with 111 goals.

Kenny is wondering what might have been.



Ahead of last night’s match, Ireland goal scorer John Egan was named FAI Mens Player of the year.

The Kerryman is eager to look ahead to their next match against Azerbaijan…



Azerbaijan also suffered defeat last night with a 2-1 loss to Luxembourg.

Ireland will host Azerbaijan in the Aviva stadium for a 5 o’clock kick-off.