Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Pick Up The Pieces After Heartbreaking Loss To Portugal

Sep 2, 2021 13:09 By brendan
Ireland Pick Up The Pieces After Heartbreaking Loss To Portugal Ireland Pick Up The Pieces After Heartbreaking Loss To Portugal
Share this article

Irish fans are still recovering after last nights last minute defeat to Portugal.

Gavin Bazunu saved an early penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, before John Egan headed Ireland into the lead just before half time.

Stephen Kenny's men held out until the 89th minute when Ronaldo headed home an equaliser before scoring another header in stoppage time.

Advertisement

The Man United forward is now the all time record goalscorer in international football with 111 goals.

Kenny is wondering what might have been.

Ahead of last night’s match, Ireland goal scorer John Egan was named FAI Mens Player of the year.
The Kerryman is eager to look ahead to their next match against Azerbaijan…

Azerbaijan also suffered defeat last night with a 2-1 loss to Luxembourg.

Ireland will host Azerbaijan in the Aviva stadium for a 5 o’clock kick-off.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus