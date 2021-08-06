Advertisement
Sport

Ireland out of qualifiers for Team Showjumping final

Aug 6, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrysport
Ireland out of qualifiers for Team Showjumping final Ireland out of qualifiers for Team Showjumping final
Share this article

Team Ireland have pulled out of the qualifiers for the Team Showjumping final.

Ireland's first horse Alejandro - with Shane Sweetnam in the saddle lost a shoe and they were eliminated after hitting a number of fences.

Qualification for the final with just two riders was a virtually impossible task two for the two remaining riders Bertram Allen and Darragh Kenny .

Advertisement

The team took the decision to withdraw from the event.

=

In the Modern Pentathlon - Natalya Coyle has finished in 24th place nearly two minutes behind gold medal winner from Great Britain Kate French.

Advertisement

The Meathwoman's medal hopes were scuppered in the showjumping event by an uncooperative horse.

Her mount Constantin refused to jump multiple times in what proved to be a costly show-jumping event at the Modern Pentathlon.

French sealed gold in the laser run - sprinting down to the finish with silver going to Lithuania and Hungary taking bronze.

Advertisement

=

The Irish team of Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley failed to finish in cycling's Madison at the Velodrome.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny claimed gold, with Kenny becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian in the process.

Advertisement

=

Brendan Boyce says it was "great to come away" with a 10th place finish in the 50k walk.

It's the Donegal native's best ever placing at the Games.

Advertisement

Alex Wright was 29th overall.

=

Stephanie Meadow remains in contention for a medal into the final day of the women's golf.

Meadow is seven-under-par after this morning's third-round and is four shots outside the medal spots.

Leona Maguire will tee off from five-under tomorrow with Nelly Korda leading at 15-under.

=

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus