Ireland out of qualifiers for Team Showjumping final

Team Ireland have pulled out of the qualifiers for the Team Showjumping final.

Ireland's first horse Alejandro - with Shane Sweetnam in the saddle lost a shoe and they were eliminated after hitting a number of fences.

Qualification for the final with just two riders was a virtually impossible task two for the two remaining riders Bertram Allen and Darragh Kenny .

The team took the decision to withdraw from the event.

In the Modern Pentathlon - Natalya Coyle has finished in 24th place nearly two minutes behind gold medal winner from Great Britain Kate French.

The Meathwoman's medal hopes were scuppered in the showjumping event by an uncooperative horse.

Her mount Constantin refused to jump multiple times in what proved to be a costly show-jumping event at the Modern Pentathlon.

French sealed gold in the laser run - sprinting down to the finish with silver going to Lithuania and Hungary taking bronze.

The Irish team of Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley failed to finish in cycling's Madison at the Velodrome.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny claimed gold, with Kenny becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian in the process.

Brendan Boyce says it was "great to come away" with a 10th place finish in the 50k walk.

It's the Donegal native's best ever placing at the Games.

Alex Wright was 29th overall.

Stephanie Meadow remains in contention for a medal into the final day of the women's golf.

Meadow is seven-under-par after this morning's third-round and is four shots outside the medal spots.

Leona Maguire will tee off from five-under tomorrow with Nelly Korda leading at 15-under.

