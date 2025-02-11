Advertisement
Ireland 'optimistic' about availability of trio against Wales

Feb 11, 2025 16:25 By radiokerrysport
The Ireland coaching staff are 'optimistic' about the availability of three players for that game against the Welsh.

Tadhg Furlong is making 'good progress' with a calf injury but he has played just once since October.

Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy are the other players recovering well before the away trip on the 22nd.

France out-half Romain Ntamack is set to return from his ban against Ireland on March 8th.

Ntmack's original six-week ban for a tackle on Welsh player Ben Thomas was reduced to three.

He'll miss the next Six Nations match against but will be allowed to return for the Ireland clash.

That's on the condition he takes part in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.

