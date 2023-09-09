Advertisement
Ireland open World Cup campaign today

Sep 9, 2023 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Ireland open World Cup campaign today
Ireland open their Pool B campaign in the sweltering heat of Bordeaux this afternoon.

Jonathan Sexton returns to action to captain his country against pool minnows Romania.

Kick-off is at 2.30 this afternoon.

The first game of the afternoon is back in Pool A, with Italy facing Namibia in Saint-Etienne from midday.

Pool C begins with the meeting of Australia and Georgia from 5.

And there’s an 8pm start in Marseille, where England face Argentina in Pool D.

Second-half tries from Damian Penaud and Melvyn Jaminet saw France start the World Cup in impressive fashion last night.

They beat the All Blacks by 27-points to 13 at the Stade de France.

That was New Zealand’s first ever pool defeat at a World Cup.

