Ireland head-coach Adam Griggs has made four changes to his team for tomorrow's Women's Rugby World Cup qualifier against Italy.

Laura Feely, Sam Monaghan, Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins have been brought into the side for the must-win encounter in Parma.

Higgins comes into midfield to partner Sene Naoupu with all the other switches being made in the pack.

Monaghan will get her first start in the second-row with Feely starting at loosehead and McMahon in the back-row.