Ireland must wait to learn extent of Dan Sheehan injury

Aug 22, 2023 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland must wait to learn extent of Dan Sheehan injury
The Ireland coaching staff must wait until later in the week to learn the extent of Dan Sheehan’s foot injury.

The hooker is to see a specialist today having been taken off in the first half of Saturday’s win over England.

Attack coach Mike Catt says they should have full clarity on Sheehan’s injury by Thursday

Meanwhile, the referees for Ireland’s pool games at the World Cup have been confirmed.

Georgia’s Nika Amash-ukeli will be in charge of their opening fixture against Romania.

Wayne Barnes will oversee the meeting with Tonga

The South Africa game will be refereed by Ben O’Keeffe.

And Aussie Nic Berry will be on the whistle for Ireland’s game with Scotland.

