Ireland manager wants Ukraine victory

Sep 21, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Ireland manager wants Ukraine victory
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said he'd prefer a Ukraine victory in this evening's Nations League group game.

Scotland entertain Ukraine in their rearranged fixture at Hampden Park.

Kick-off there is at 7.45.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s begin their European Championship qualifying campaign this afternoon.

Tom Mohan's side face Gibraltar in Colwyn Bay where kick-off is at 4pm.

The other game sees group hosts Wales face Hungary.

Katie McCabe had to content herself with being a second half substitute as Arsenal drew 2-2 with Ajax in the first leg of their round-2 Women's Champions League qualifier.

Rangers lost 3-2 at home to Benfica, and the second legs of those ties will be played on Wednesday next.

