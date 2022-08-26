Advertisement
Ireland manager insists they're not getting ahead of themselves in attempt to qualify for World Cup

Aug 26, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw insists they aren't getting ahead of themselves in their attempt to qualify for the World Cup.

The Girls in Green go into next week's clash with Finland knowing a win will secure a play-off spot in Group A.

Hayley Nolan returns to the squad, with Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan among the injured players also back in contention for a starting place.

The international window also includes an away fixture against Slovakia - but Pauw believes they need to remain grounded

