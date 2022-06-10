Advertisement
Sport

Ireland manager insists he's not feeling under pressure

Jun 10, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Ireland manager insists he's not feeling under pressure Ireland manager insists he's not feeling under pressure
Share this article

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny insists he's not feeling under pressure despite another poor start to the Nations League.

Wednesday's 1-nil defeat to Ukraine stretched their winless run in the competition to 12 games.

They look to bounce back against Scotland in Dublin tomorrow and Kenny says his team are up for the challenge

Advertisement

John Egan will miss tomorrow evening’s game with Scotland.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s defeat to Ukraine.

Seamus Coleman has also been ruled out of the Scotland and Ukraine games due to a groin injury.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus