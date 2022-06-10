Ireland manager insists he's not feeling under pressure

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny insists he's not feeling under pressure despite another poor start to the Nations League.

Wednesday's 1-nil defeat to Ukraine stretched their winless run in the competition to 12 games.

They look to bounce back against Scotland in Dublin tomorrow and Kenny says his team are up for the challenge

John Egan will miss tomorrow evening’s game with Scotland.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s defeat to Ukraine.

Seamus Coleman has also been ruled out of the Scotland and Ukraine games due to a groin injury.