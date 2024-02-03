Advertisement
Ireland make perfect start to 6 Nations

Feb 3, 2024
Ireland make perfect start to 6 Nations
Ireland broke new ground on a number of fronts last night, as they made the perfect start to the Six Nations.

They ran in five tries in a 38-points to 17 bonus point win over France in Marseille.

That was Ireland’s biggest winning margin ever over the French, and the largest points total by an Irish side away to France.

Ireland’s next opponents Italy welcome England to Rome in the first of this afternoon’s two fixtures.

That’s followed by the clash of Wales and Scotland, for which the Principality roof will be closed in Cardiff.

Half-an-hour down the road from Marseille, Ireland’s Under 20s begin their Six Nations campaign tonight.

Evan O’Connell captains the side as they take on their French counterparts in Aix-en-Provence from ten-past-8.

Last night Wales and England both started their campaigns with bonus point wins.

