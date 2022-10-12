Ireland Make History As They Reach Their First Ever World Cup Finals

The Republic of Ireland women's team are going to a World Cup for the first time in their history.

They qualified for next year's finals in Australia and New Zealand after a 1-nil win over Scotland in Glasgow last night.

Donegal native Amber Barrett scored the winning goal, 18 minutes from time.

After the game, she paid tribute to the people of Creeslough, following last Friday's tragedy in the county…

Manager Vera Pauw was in disbelief after the final whistle…

Five years ago, Irish international players protested at poor conditions, which included changing in public toilets and sharing tracksuits,

Leading the way at the time were former Irish internationals Emma Byrne and Stephanie Roche, and defender Niamh Fahey says all past players deserve credit for the squad's achievement.

The finals will be staged in Australia and New Zealand next summer, with the draw to take place on Saturday week.

The FAI and women's national team manager, Vera Pauw, have apologised for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the dressing room after their World Cup qualification last night.

The pro-IRA chant was circulated on social media today, after their play-off win over Scotland.

Vera Pauw says there will be a review with the players to remind them of their responsibilities.

Liverpool will be without injured trio Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz for the Champions League Group A game away to Rangers tonight.

Kick off at Ibrox is at 8pm.

The other fixture in that Group is between Napoli and Ajax.

After taking just one point from their last two matches, Tottenham Hotspur could do with a win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

That Group D encounter begins in North London from 8pm.

The other game in that Group sees Sporting face Marseille.

In Group C, Barcelona host Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen meet Bayern Munich.

In Group B, Atletico Madrid host Club Bruges and it's Bayer Leverkusen up against Porto.

In the English Championship, Bristol City face Preston North End.