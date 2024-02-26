Ireland lose to Switzerland

Ireland fell to a 86-63 defeat to Switzerland at the National Basketball Arena in their second Group A game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers. Ireland got within five points at the start of the third quarter, before the Swiss pulled clear at the finish to register their second win of the qualifiers and move top of the group.

It was Ireland’s first ever FIBA Basketball World Cup home game and the first points of the contest came courtesy of a pair of Jordan Blount free throws. The Swiss moved in front following an Anthony Polite three, to go 5-2 up; the away side would lead the contest throughout after that.

Ireland captain Sean Flood’s three and a fastbreak and layup from Lorcan Murphy had Ireland trailing 9-7 just before the midpoint. Flood landed his second from three point line with a little over two and a half minutes to go and Ireland were 16-12 behind at that stage. Flood continued his bright start with a wonderful threaded pass to find Matt Treacy inside and his hook shot had Ireland 20-14 down. The final points of the quarter came from Natan Jurkovitz’s layup, the Swiss led 22-14.

Advertisement

Ireland sought a fast start to the second quarter and Neil Randolph helped provide it with a pair of baskets from the three point line, to cut the deficit to four points, 25-21, two minutes in. But the Swiss responded with a nine point run, Boris Mbala’s three among their scores to put them 34-21 up.

A Jordan Blount layup and Flood’s third from the three point line cut the deficit to nine, 36-27, with 3’17” to go in the quarter, but Switzerland would lead 41-29 by half-time.

Taiwo Badmus didn’t reappear for the second half due to concussion, it was a big loss for Ireland, but his teammates brushed off that disappointment with a strong opening to the third quarter, two more baskets from the three point line by Flood, either side of Paul Dick’s layup, saw them just five behind, 42-37, four minutes in.

Advertisement

Within two minutes Switzerland had restored their 12 point advantage, helped by corner threes from Mbala and Noah Burrell, to lead 52-40.

Killian Martin’s second from the three point line put the Swiss 56-40 up with two and a half minutes to go in the quarter and they’d hold a 63-43 lead by the end of the quarter.

A Conor Quinn three kickstarted the fourth for Ireland, but the Swiss offence continued to pick up points, a shotclock buzzer beater from the corner by Polite had the away side 74-48 ahead three minutes in. Ireland finished strongly, a nicely finished corner two by Treacy was followed by a trio of threes from Blount, but it was Switzerland who’d emerge as victors on an 86-63 scoreline.

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards Ireland head coach, Mark Keenan, said: “Disappointing, we were in the game in the first half, but it just got away from us in the third quarter in the space of a two or three minutes. They didn’t shoot the ball great from the three point line in the first half, but jeez they came out gunning in the second half, so every little slip up and rotation we lost on defence we were buried with a three it felt like. The lads battled 'til the end, but still very disappointing, especially after a good showing in Kosovo, so just got a little bit flat today.”

Ireland’s next FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers are in November, with two home games against Azerbaijan on November 21st, followed by the visit of Kosovo three days later to the National Basketball Arena.

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 14-22, Q2: 15-19 Q3: 14-22, Q4: 20-23

Game Scores:

Q1: 14-22, Q2: 29-41, Q3: 43-63, Q4: 63-86

Ireland:

Adrian O’Sullivan (0), Lorcan Murphy (6), Neil Randolph (6), Sean Flood (15), Conor Quinn (3), Jordan Blount (12), Rapolas Buivydas (5), James Gormley (0), Taiwo Badmus (1), Matt Treacy (8), Keelan Cairns (0), Paul Dick (7)

Switzerland:

Killian Martin (14), Michel-Ofik Nzeg (2), Anthony Polite (13), Yuri Solca (1), Robert Zinn (0), Noe Anabir (15), Noah Burrell (9), Selim Fofana (9), Yoan Granvorka (3), Boris Mbala (8), Robert Zinn (), Laurent Zoccoletti (2). Natan Jurkovitz (10)

Advertisement

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers

Group A Fixtures:

Thursday 22nd February

Kosovo 83-76 Ireland,

Sunday 25th February 2024

Ireland 63-86 Switzerland,

Thursday 21st November 2024

Ireland v Azerbaijan, National Basketball Arena

Sunday 24th November 2024

Ireland v Kosovo, National Basketball Arena

Thursday 20th February 2025

Switzerland v Ireland

Sunday 23rd February 2025

Azerbaijan v Ireland