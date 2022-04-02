Advertisement
Sport

Ireland lose at France in 6 Nations

Apr 2, 2022 16:04 By radiokerrynews
Ireland lose at France in 6 Nations
Ireland have been thrashed by France in the Women's Six Nations.

They were hammered by 40-points-to-5 in Toulouse.

Wales will be looking to make it two wins from two when they face Scotland later.

