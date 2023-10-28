Advertisement
Sport

Ireland looking to secure promotion

Oct 28, 2023 09:35 By radiokerrysport
Ireland looking to secure promotion
Ireland’s women can secure promotion to the second tier of the WXV this afternoon.

They just need to avoid defeat to Spain in Dubai to secure top spot in the third division.

Kick-off is at 2pm, Irish time.

