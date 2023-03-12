Ireland looking to keep Grand Slam ambitions on track today

Ireland will look to keep their Grand Slam ambitions on track this afternoon when they play their final away game of this Six Nations campaign.

Andy Farrell's side are in Edinburgh to take on Scotland at Murrayfield from 3-o'clock.

There's six changes to the starting 15 that beat Italy two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan and Peter O’Mahony all return with Tadhg Furlong set to make his first start of tournament at tighthead.

England suffered a humiliating 53-10 loss to France.