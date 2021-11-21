Advertisement
Sport

Ireland looking to finish November with another international win

Nov 21, 2021 11:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland looking to finish November with another international win Ireland looking to finish November with another international win
Share this article

Ireland will look to make it a clean sweep of November international wins when they take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and Robert Balacoune all start, with kick off at 2.15.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus