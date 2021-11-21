Ireland looking to finish November with another international win

Ireland will look to make it a clean sweep of November international wins when they take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.
Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and Robert Balacoune all start, with kick off at 2.15.
