The Republic of Ireland will look to end their long wait for a first win in the Nations League this evening.

Scotland visit the Aviva, with Ireland having suffered back-to-back 1-nil defeats in the group.

John Egan is a confirmed absentee, with manager Stephen Kenny promising to freshen up his side.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 5pm.

The group’s other game kicks off at 2, and sees Ukraine take on Armenia in the Polish city of Lodz.