Ireland look to secure Triple Crown; Munster also in action

Mar 19, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Ireland look to secure Triple Crown; Munster also in action
Ireland can secure a first Six Nations Triple Cown in four years today.

Andy Farrell's side host Scotland in their final game of the championship this afternoon.

Jack Conan, Mack Hansen and Iain Henderson all come into the starting 15.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at a-quarter-to-5.

Before that Wales host Italy and at 8-o'clock tonight France will look to win a Grand Slam when they host England.

Munster are away to the Emirates Lions in the United Rugby Championship from 12-midday today.

At half-past-4 Sharks host Zebre.

