Ireland look to keep Grand Slam train on the rails in Rome

Ireland will look to keep their Grand Slam train on the rails in Rome this afternoon.

James Ryan captains the side in the absence of Jonathan Sexton for their Six Nations test with Italy.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm

And with the threat of strike action averted, Wales play England in Cardiff at quarter-to-5.

A bonus point win away to Italy kept the hope of back-to-back Grand Slams alive for Ireland’s under-20s last night.

They ran in five tries in all, in a 44-points to 27 win away to Italy.