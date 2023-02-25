Advertisement
Sport

Ireland look to keep Grand Slam train on the rails in Rome

Feb 25, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Ireland look to keep Grand Slam train on the rails in Rome Ireland look to keep Grand Slam train on the rails in Rome
Share this article

Ireland will look to keep their Grand Slam train on the rails in Rome this afternoon.

James Ryan captains the side in the absence of Jonathan Sexton for their Six Nations test with Italy.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm

Advertisement

And with the threat of strike action averted, Wales play England in Cardiff at quarter-to-5.

=====

A bonus point win away to Italy kept the hope of back-to-back Grand Slams alive for Ireland’s under-20s last night.

Advertisement

They ran in five tries in all, in a 44-points to 27 win away to Italy.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus