Ireland look to get back to winning ways in Six Nations

Ireland will look to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations this afternoon.

Andy Farrell's side take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium, two weeks on from their loss to France.

Joey Carbery is set to start at out-half, with Peter O'Mahony captaining the side.

Advertisement

Johnny Sexton is among the replacements having recovered from a hamstring strain.

Kick off is at 3pm.

==

Advertisement

France remain on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam, following their 36-17 win over Scotland yesterday.

England put themselves back into contention for the title after a 23 points to 19 win over Wales at Twickenham.