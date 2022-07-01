Ireland Legends Hold Cautious Optimism Ahead Of All Blacks Clash

New Zealand rugby have admitted Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been permitted back on the pitch after he suffered a head injury in the first minute of the first tour game against the Maori All Blacks.

They say there was a gap in communications related to critical video evidence which wasn't accounted for as part of the HIA process undertaken by the independent medical match day team.

Ireland's first test kicks off at Eden Park at 8.05am Irish time tomorrow.

Former Irish international Alan Quinlan is in Auckland and feels it's a tall order for Ireland.





Meanwhile, hooker Dan Sheehan knows how special it would be for Ireland to beat the All Blacks in the first test at Eden Park tomorrow.

**Sheehan – Not Born**

Former Ireland star Ronan O'Gara says Ireland are capable of beating New Zealand in tomorrow's first test in Auckland.

The La Rochelle coach says the tourists have nothing to fear.

**OGara – Play The Jersey**