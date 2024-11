Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll doesn't expect too many changes to the team for Friday's clash with Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell will name his side to face the Pumas this afternoon, with Robbie Henshaw being tipped to replace Bundee Aki in midfield.

Uncapped tighthead Thomas Clarkson is in line for a place on the bench, with Tom O'Toole ruled out with a head injury.

Advertisement

O'Driscoll thinks it'll be largely the same 15 that started in last week's loss to New Zealand: