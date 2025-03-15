Advertisement
Sport

Ireland international expected to make Shamrock Rovers debut today

Mar 15, 2025 09:40 By radiokerrysport
Ireland international expected to make Shamrock Rovers debut today
Share this article

Republic of Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn is expected to make her Shamrock Rovers debut when they welcome Athlone Town to Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers had the perfect start to their SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division campaign when they beat Shelbourne last weekend at Tolka Park.

Shels make the trip south to take on Waterford at three, whilst at the same time, Bohemians host Galway United, and DLR Waves face Treaty United.

Advertisement

Cork City take on Sligo Rovers at 5 in Turner's Cross, whilst the day's late game sees Wexford play Peamount United at Ferrycarrig Park at 6.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Australian pole for Norris
Advertisement
O'Connor Cup final preview
Kingdom home to All-Ireland champions this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Parents and friends respond to closure of Caherciveen Day Services
Australian pole for Norris
O'Connor Cup final preview
Water outage affecting the Tralee area
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus