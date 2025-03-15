Ireland international expected to make Shamrock Rovers debut today

Republic of Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn is expected to make her Shamrock Rovers debut when they welcome Athlone Town to Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers had the perfect start to their SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division campaign when they beat Shelbourne last weekend at Tolka Park.

Shels make the trip south to take on Waterford at three, whilst at the same time, Bohemians host Galway United, and DLR Waves face Treaty United.

Advertisement

Cork City take on Sligo Rovers at 5 in Turner's Cross, whilst the day's late game sees Wexford play Peamount United at Ferrycarrig Park at 6.