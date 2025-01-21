Advertisement
Sport

Ireland international Cannon set to move to Sheffield United

Jan 21, 2025 12:05 By radiokerrysport
Ireland international Cannon set to move to Sheffield United
Share this article

Republic of Ireland international striker Tom Cannon looks set to make a €12 million euro move from Leicester City to Sheffield United today.

The 22-year-old is set to undergo a medical later today after a fee was agreed with the Championship high-flyers.

Cannon signed for the Foxes for a reported €8.9 million in September 2023 and scored just three times before he was loaned out to Stoke City last August.

Advertisement

***

Manchester City have completed the signing of centre back Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old moves to the Etihad for around 30-million pounds, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

Advertisement

He's the second defender to join the reigning Premier League champions this window, after Abdokodir Khusanov completed his transfer from Lens yesterday.

***

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gavin White to captain Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry FC announce another pre season friendly
Cork opposition again tonight for MTU Kerry in Sigerson Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Novas outlines hopes for homeless and those at risk for 2025
Ireland South MEP wants community cafés supported by Department
Almost 20% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last year
Gavin White to captain Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus