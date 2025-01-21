Ireland international Cannon set to move to Sheffield United

Republic of Ireland international striker Tom Cannon looks set to make a €12 million euro move from Leicester City to Sheffield United today.

The 22-year-old is set to undergo a medical later today after a fee was agreed with the Championship high-flyers.

Cannon signed for the Foxes for a reported €8.9 million in September 2023 and scored just three times before he was loaned out to Stoke City last August.

Advertisement

***

Manchester City have completed the signing of centre back Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old moves to the Etihad for around 30-million pounds, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

Advertisement

He's the second defender to join the reigning Premier League champions this window, after Abdokodir Khusanov completed his transfer from Lens yesterday.

***