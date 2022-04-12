Ireland in World Cup qualifier later

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn says there's belief in the squad that they can get a positive result at Sweden this evening.

Vera Pauw's side go into the World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg nine-points adrift of the Group A leaders but still very much in contention to make the playoffs.

Sweden are currently ranked second in the world but Birmingham captain Quinn says Ireland have shown in recent games that they can compete with the best:

Kick-off is at 5.30pm with Finland taking on Georgia in the other game in the group at 4.15pm Irish time.