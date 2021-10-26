Advertisement
Sport

Ireland in World Cup qualifier action this afternoon

Oct 26, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrysport
Ireland in World Cup qualifier action this afternoon
Denise O'Sullivan will be available for selection for the Republic of Ireland as they continue their World Cup qualifying campaign tonight.

Manager Vera Pauw says the midfielder has recovered from an arm injury and is likely to feature against Finland in Helsinki.

It's Ireland's second game in the group, after losing narrowly to Sweden last week.

However, forward Lucy Quinn is hopeful the squad will build on a good performance.

Kick off is at a quarter past four.

Northern Ireland continue their campaign with a home game against Austria from 7pm.

