Ireland Captain Caelan Doris says they're "well aware of the threat" posed by France ahead of their crucial clash in the Six Nations.

Today's match in Dublin has been billed as a potential title decider.

It kicks-off at quarter past 2.

Advertisement

Later, Scotland welcome Wales to Murrayfield.

Matt Sherratt's side are hoping to end a run of 15 straight test defeats.

That game in Edinburgh is underway from 4.45.