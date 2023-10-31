Advertisement
Sport

Ireland in search of 4 wins from 4 in Nations League

Oct 31, 2023 12:31 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland midfielder Erin McLaughlin says she views her inclusion in the squad as a 'fresh start'.

The Donegal native was in contention to make the World Cup squad last summer, but missed out on the final selection.

McLaughlin is now back in the fold, and could feature against Albania in the Nations League later today.

She says she's relishing the opportunity.

Interim manager Eileen Gleeson says she wants her Republic of Ireland team to play without fear.

Kick off this evening in Albania is at 5pm. Ireland can be promoted from League B as group winners if Northern Ireland fail to beat Hungary this evening

