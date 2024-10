Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins says the squad is frustrated, more than lacking confidence.

They go into tonight’s Nations League fixture with Finland in Helsinki off the back of three consecutive defeats.

Ireland have also never won away from home in the Nations League.

But captain for the night Collins believes they can put that right.

Kick-off in Helsinki is at 7.45.

Ireland’s next opponents - Greece - are at Wembley tonight to play England.