Ireland host Fiji this afternoon

Nov 23, 2024
Ireland host Fiji this afternoon
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says Fiji have every reason to feel confident ahead of this afternoon's Autumn Nations Series clash.

The Flying Fijians' scrum-half Frank Lomani suggested midweek that the Men in Green are 'vulnerable' heading into today's test at the Aviva.

Farrell insists his side are under no illusions over the threat posed by the visitors

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 10 past 3.

Ireland can return to the summit of the World Rankings with a win, but only if Wales pull off a massive upset against South Africa.

The Springboks round off their November tour in Cardiff from 20 to 6.

Italy host New Zealand in Turin at 8:10.

