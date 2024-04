More than 30-thousand tickets have been sold for tonight’s Women’s Euro qualifier at the Aviva.

The Republic of Ireland face reigning European champions England.

Ireland opened their campaign with a 1-nil defeat to France on Friday night in Metz, while England drew with Sweden.

Advertisement

Boss Eileen Gleeson is expecting another tough battle this evening

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road this evening is at 7.30.

The other game in the group kicks off at 6, and sees Sweden play France in Gothenburg.