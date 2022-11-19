Ireland hoping to complete clean sweep of autumn international wins

Ireland are hoping to complete a clean sweep of autumn international wins tonight.

Jonathan Sexton returns as captain for the visit of the Wallabies to the Aviva Stadium.

And Leinster lock Joe McCarthy is set to win a first cap off the bench.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 8pm.

==

Elsewhere today, Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is banned from having any involvement in their test with Italy in Genoa.

Advertisement

Wales welcome Georgia to the Principality Stadium.

Scotland and Argentina meet at Murrayfield.

While both Owen Farrell and Brodie Retallick will win their 100th caps for their respective countries as England face the All Blacks at Twickenham.