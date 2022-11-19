Advertisement
Sport

Ireland hoping to complete clean sweep of autumn international wins

Nov 19, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland hoping to complete clean sweep of autumn international wins Ireland hoping to complete clean sweep of autumn international wins
Share this article

Ireland are hoping to complete a clean sweep of autumn international wins tonight.

Jonathan Sexton returns as captain for the visit of the Wallabies to the Aviva Stadium.

And Leinster lock Joe McCarthy is set to win a first cap off the bench.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 8pm.

==

Elsewhere today, Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is banned from having any involvement in their test with Italy in Genoa.

Advertisement

Wales welcome Georgia to the Principality Stadium.

Scotland and Argentina meet at Murrayfield.

While both Owen Farrell and Brodie Retallick will win their 100th caps for their respective countries as England face the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus