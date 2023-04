Ireland are hoping to avoid the wooden spoon in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations this evening.

They need a bonus point win over Scotland in Edinburgh, and kick-off is at 7.30.

A record crowd for a women’s international is expected at Twickenham this afternoon where England and France will determine the destination of the Grand Slam.

=======

The Aviva Stadium is the stage for this afternoon’s blockbuster Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

Leinster take on Toulouse, with kick-off at 3.