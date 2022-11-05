Ireland hoping for better tonight after A side beaten

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will hope last night was not a portent of things to come.

He watched as an Ireland ‘A’ side conceded seven tries in a 47-points to 19 defeat to an All Blacks Fifteen at the RDS.

Ireland face the world champion Springboks at the Aviva this evening.

Conor Murray will win his 100th international cap, while there’s just a third for winger Robert Baloucoune.

Kick-off at Lansdowne Road is at 5.30.

Before that, Wales take on the All Blacks at the Principality Stadium.

Stuart Hogg returns for Scotland as they play Fiji.

And later tonight, France play Australia in Paris.