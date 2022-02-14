Ireland hope to have Sexton fit for visit of Italy

Ireland hope to have Jonathan Sexton fit and available for the visit of Italy in just under a fortnight’s time.

The captain is continuing to rehab the hamstring injury that forced him to miss Saturday’s defeat to France.

Meanwhile, hooker Ronan Kelleher will have the shoulder issue that forced him off in Paris further assessed this week.

Ulster’s Rob Herring rejoins the squad having missed the first two games with a calf issue.

Leinster’s Ciaran Frawley has been ruled out for between four and six weeks.

The centre suffered a facial injury in Friday’s win over Edinburgh at the RDS.

Rhys Ruddock and Jimmy O’Brien require respective thigh and calf issues to be assessed.

James Lowe is set to return to training this week ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ospreys.

Lowe could be back in contention for the remainder of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The winger wasn’t included in the squad for the games with Wales and France due to a hamstring injury.

Ethan McIlroy has joined Ulster’s lengthy injury list.

The winger suffered an ankle injury in their recent win over Connacht.

But Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Tom Stewart, Stuart Moore and Cormac Izuchukwu have all returned to full training ahead of the trip to Dragons.