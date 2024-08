The Ireland women's team will hope to atone for their opening defeat to Sri Lanka later today.

Lauran Delaney's side were beaten by seven wickets at Pembroke Cricket Club in the first T20 international on Sunday.

Ireland head coach Ed Joyce was forced to make a change after Una Raymond-Hoey sustained an injury in the defeat so Sarah Forbes was called up.

The action is due to get underway in Sandymount at 4pm with the weather cloudy but dry.