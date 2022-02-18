Advertisement
Ireland hooker to miss rest of Six Nations

Feb 18, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher will miss the rest of the Six Nations Championship.

The Leinster front row sustained a shoulder injury in the defeat to France last weekend.

Meanwhile, Cian Healy has been named to start for Leinster in tomorrow evening's United Rugby Championship visit of Ospreys to the RDS.

Seán Cronin is in line to make his 200th appearance for the province, if he is called from the bench by Leo Cullen.

Kieran Marmion will become the fifth Connacht player to reach the 200 club milestone when he lines out away to Scarlets tomorrow night.

Robert Baloucoune returns from international duties for Ulster and has been selected on the right wing against Dragons on Sunday.

