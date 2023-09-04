Advertisement
Sport

Ireland hooker declares himself fit for World Cup

Sep 4, 2023 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has declared himself fit for the Rugby World Cup, which starts for Ireland against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday.

The Leinster player has overcome hamstring problems.

