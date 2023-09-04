Ireland hooker declares himself fit for World Cup

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has declared himself fit for the Rugby World Cup, which starts for Ireland against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday.
The Leinster player has overcome hamstring problems.
