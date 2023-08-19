Ireland home to England tonight; Interpros continue

Ireland’s World Cup preparations step up a notch this evening.
Andy Farrell’s named a strong side for the visit of England to the Aviva Stadium.
It’s Ireland’s final home game before the World Cup, and kick-off is at 5.30.
Elsewhere today, Wales play the Springboks in Cardiff
France host Fiji.
And Ireland’s first World Cup opponents - Romania - take on Italy.
Munster will look to make it two-wins from two in the Women’s Interpro Series today.
They face Connacht at Musgrave Park.
While Donnybrook hosts Leinster’s meeting with Ulster.