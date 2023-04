The Ireland men's team put on an incredible performance at the wicket on day three of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh.

The hosts wiped out the Irish top order before stumps yesterday but Ireland lost only four wickets all day.

Lorcan Tucker had a day to remember with a century on debut, Harry Tector added a second fifty on debut, while Andy McBrine followed up his six-wicket haul with a superb 71.

Ireland are 265 for 8 at stumps in Dhaka and hold a lead of 131 runs.