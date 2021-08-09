Ireland head coach to miss FIBA European Challengers after testing positive for Covid-19

Ireland U16 women’s head coach Andy Gill will not be taking charge of the team at next week’s FIBA European Challengers after testing positive for Covid-19. Assistant coach Niall McDermott will step up to the position of head coach, with Orlaith Woods as his assistant.

The team’s S&C and nutrition lead Luke Doherty is also unable to travel due to health reasons. There is one change to the original 12-person squad, Priya Doyle replaces Leah McMahon.

Ireland U18 women’s head coach Tommy O’Mahony and assistant Karl Kilbride have been added to the U16 staff for the tournament.

Andy Gill said: “Of course I am devastated to not be leading the coaching team in the upcoming FIBA European Challengers, but there was always a chance that this could happen. Niall is an experienced head coach, who has been instrumental in the development of the programme. He will be ably supported by Orlaith, who has an excellent relationship with the players. We are indebted to both Tommy and Karl for stepping in to support the team. I have every confidence that this programme will be as competitive as they can be. I would also like to thank Luke for his S&C and nutrition lead in the programme and I know he will be missed by the players.”

Chair of the Elite Performance Committee (EPC), Tim Rice, added: “Naturally we’re disappointed for Andy and Luke that they’re not able to travel with the squad and we’d like to thank them both for their time and dedication in getting the squad in the best possible shape for the FIBA European Challengers. Niall and Orlaith know the players well, having worked with them throughout the year and there’s continuity with them leading the team. Tommy and Karl are also seasoned coaches and recently came back from the FIBA U18 European Challengers, so their experience will be invaluable.”

Ireland are in Group D at the FIBA European Challengers and begin this Wednesday against tournament hosts Slovakia, followed by games against Israel, Switzerland, Romania and Luxembourg.