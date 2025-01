Interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby has been handed a major boost ahead of the Six Nations Championship.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and winger James Lowe are set to make their returns from lengthy injury spells this weekend.

Leinster host the Stormers at the Aviva Stadium in the URC and Ireland's coaching staff are keen for both to get game time.

Advertisement

The Ireland squad trained in Dublin today and will fly to Portugal later in the week before their opener against England on Saturday week.