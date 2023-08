Ireland beat England by 29 points to ten in their Rugby World Cup warm-up clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Keith Earls was among the try scorers on the occasion of his 100th cap.

Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe and Mack Hansen also crossed over for Andy Farrell's side.

England ended the game with 14 players after the 52nd minute dismissal of Billy Vunipola.