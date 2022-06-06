Ireland goalkeeper out of remainder of Nations League matches this month

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland's Nations League matches in this international window.

Bohemians' James Talbot has been drafted into the squad as cover.

Bazunu missed Saturday's loss to Armenia due to a back injury.

Ireland host Ukraine on Wednesday before playing them again next week after a meeting with Scotland on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele has signed a new contract with Norwich.

The defender has penned an extension to keep him at the club until 2026.

Norwich will play in the Championship next season having suffered relegation from the Premier League.