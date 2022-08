Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers is tasked with keeping out Erling Haaland this afternoon, as Manchester City take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The day’s action gets underway with Aston Villa hosting Everton.

At 3, Arsenal play Leicester, Brighton face Newcastle, Southampton take on Leeds, and Wolves tackle Fulham.

Advertisement

And at 5.30, Manchester United face a tricky trip to Brentford.